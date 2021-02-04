Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Veoneer updated its FY 2023

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of VNE stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.41. 10,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $29.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

