Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Trading 5.7% Higher

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 885,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,377,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

