Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro Sells 18,076 Shares

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:VTR opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

