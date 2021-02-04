Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 623,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238,129 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $169,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,695,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,217,000 after acquiring an additional 83,781 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,479,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock worth $11,314,280 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.92. 4,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,079. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.67, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.28. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

