Veeco Instruments (VECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

