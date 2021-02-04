Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $352.95. The stock had a trading volume of 40,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.