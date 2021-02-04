Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $353.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,838. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $354.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.