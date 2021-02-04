Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Raised by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $13,700,000.

VBR opened at $150.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day moving average of $126.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

