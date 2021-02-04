Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 123,982 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 106,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 133,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

