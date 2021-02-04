Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,844. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.36. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

