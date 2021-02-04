Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Down 20.9% in January

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.03. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.76.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22,755.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 144,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,581,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.