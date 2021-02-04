Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,397,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $604,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$106.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.01. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.18 and a one year high of $113.29.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.