Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $783,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VCLT opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.01. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $113.29.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

