Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $364.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.52. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

