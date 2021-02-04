Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $370.63

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $370.63 and last traded at $370.63, with a volume of 377478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $364.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

