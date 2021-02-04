Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.4% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $119,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $260.73. The stock had a trading volume of 685,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,746. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.06. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $263.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

