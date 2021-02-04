Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 269,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,879,269. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.