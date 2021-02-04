VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ESPO stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,697. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

