VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 233.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,222 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.54% of VanEck Merk Gold Trust worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $11,723,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 284.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 283,296 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 16,318.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 163,186 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 101.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 135,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,793,000.

Shares of OUNZ opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. VanEck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

