Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $779.36 million, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.