Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 285,711 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 203,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 79,722 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNDA opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $779.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $15.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

