Value Partners Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170,827 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,458,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,982,771. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $661.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $136.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

