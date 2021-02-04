Value Partners Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 3.8% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

WFC stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,434,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,802,383. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

