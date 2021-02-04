Value Partners Investments Inc. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Broadcom by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 243,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $11.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $465.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,480. The company’s fifty day moving average is $442.92 and its 200 day moving average is $380.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $478.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

