Value Partners Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,461,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,204,000 after buying an additional 1,574,942 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 38.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,946,000 after buying an additional 975,198 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,306,000 after buying an additional 707,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,828,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,227,000 after buying an additional 621,519 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

TRP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.72. 1,228,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,337. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

