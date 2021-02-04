Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 77,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE:VLO opened at $60.10 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,002.67, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

