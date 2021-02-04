Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 21.6% in January

Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. Valeo has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLEEY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

