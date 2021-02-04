Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) (CVE:VTI) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) (CVE:VTI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.40. Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 20,315 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.13.

Get Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) alerts:

Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) (CVE:VTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter.

Valdor Technology International Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing fiber optic products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Valdor Fiber Optics Inc and changed its name to Valdor Technology International Inc in July 2008. Valdor Technology International Inc was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valdor Technology International Inc. (VTI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.