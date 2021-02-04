USDK Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.57 million and $142.93 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00056146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00139833 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00064606 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00238346 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 86.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00074719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00039584 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

