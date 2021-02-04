USDJ (USDJ) Market Cap Achieves $14.63 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.63 million and $1.85 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One USDJ token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00053744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00145496 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 129.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00101194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063601 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00245364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00040296 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,657,830 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.