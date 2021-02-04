USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Stepan by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 66.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stepan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

In other Stepan news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan stock opened at $118.46 on Thursday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $131.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.66 and its 200-day moving average is $116.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

