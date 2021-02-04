US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.59. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

NYSE OKE opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.