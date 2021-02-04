Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.23

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.23 and traded as high as $12.03. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 5,177 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $471.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.