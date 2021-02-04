Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.25

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 179807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UROV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $510.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38. Equities research analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences Ltd. will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UROV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,707,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

