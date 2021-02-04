Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

UE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.32.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 35.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 89.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth about $2,011,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

