Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 372,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URG has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ur-Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

URG stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $156.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.75. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.34.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

