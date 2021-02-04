Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.97

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.97 and last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 10066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.44 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Upwork’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,929.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,068 shares of company stock worth $5,756,824. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upwork by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Upwork by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

