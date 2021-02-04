UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $648,399.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00067114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $379.75 or 0.01001453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00045534 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.04 or 0.04710085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00015043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00019737 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

