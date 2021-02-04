Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $727.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $153.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.66 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 170.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

