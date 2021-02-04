Unity Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Unity Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $204.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.42. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $22.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.