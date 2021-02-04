UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,257,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $337.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.86. The company has a market cap of $320.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.