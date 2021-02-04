United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded to Buy by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $195.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.63.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $169.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average is $128.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,017.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

