United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UPS. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Argus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.68.
UPS opened at $159.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
