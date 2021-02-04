United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UPS. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Argus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.68.

UPS opened at $159.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

