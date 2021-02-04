United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,931,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,077,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.99. 94,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.36. The firm has a market cap of $140.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

