United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Up 8.3%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) shares rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.86. Approximately 1,294,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,129,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at about $10,718,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in United Natural Foods by 49.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 324,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at about $4,388,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $2,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

