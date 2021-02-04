United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. United American Healthcare shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 18,998 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

United American Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UAHC)

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

