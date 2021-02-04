Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

NYSE UNP opened at $204.36 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.57. The firm has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

