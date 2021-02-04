Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 5,350 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,822 ($63.00).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,159 ($54.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £109.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,365.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,551.01.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

