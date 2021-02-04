Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Boosted by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 129.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.30 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.