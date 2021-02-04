Unification Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $60,480.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unification has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One Unification coin can currently be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.92 or 0.01152090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00048978 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.57 or 0.04629503 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

